Neymar Reportedly Delaying PSG Move So Father Can Secure Barcelona Loyalty Bonus on Monday

Neymar is delaying his move to Paris Saint-Germain until Monday to ensure that his father picks up a €26m loyalty bonus, according to Sport.

The money will be owed to Neymar Sr. after his son signed a new contract with Barcelona last summer.

If and when the Brazilian forward does complete a move to PSG, his father will earn another €36m as a signing on fee.

Barcelona paper Sport: Neymar delaying PSG move so dad picks up £23m loyalty bonus on Monday. Dad's been paid more than Messi since 2013 — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 29, 2017

Neymar Sr. could also be set to benefit from Neymar's potentially lucrative deal to become an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sport claim that Neymar will become the best paid player on the planet if a deal with PSG is completed.

The 25-year-old reportedly wants to be the central figure of a team, and not play second fiddle to Lionel Messi.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The significant salary increase as well as the opportunity to lead a team to Champions League victory is believed to be the reasoning behind Neymar's expected move.

While Barcelona could be set to have to pay out on Neymar Sr's loyalty bonus, it is a considerably lower fee than he had originally demanded, a reported €40m.

Neymar, who according to Sport has spent weeks negotiating with Sport, is also set to receive a transfer bonus of €36m from the €222m deal.

A percentage of that fee is due to go to Israeli intermediary Pini Zahavi, who has reportedly helped "push the deal through".