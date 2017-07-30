Soccer

Neymar Reportedly Delaying PSG Move So Father Can Secure Barcelona Loyalty Bonus on Monday

90Min
27 minutes ago

Neymar is delaying his move to Paris Saint-Germain until Monday to ensure that his father picks up a €26m loyalty bonus, according to Sport.

The money will be owed to Neymar Sr. after his son signed a new contract with Barcelona last summer.

If and when the Brazilian forward does complete a move to PSG, his father will earn another €36m as a signing on fee.

Neymar Sr. could also be set to benefit from Neymar's potentially lucrative deal to become an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sport claim that Neymar will become the best paid player on the planet if a deal with PSG is completed.

The 25-year-old reportedly wants to be the central figure of a team, and not play second fiddle to Lionel Messi.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The significant salary increase as well as the opportunity to lead a team to Champions League victory is believed to be the reasoning behind Neymar's expected move.

While Barcelona could be set to have to pay out on Neymar Sr's loyalty bonus, it is a considerably lower fee than he had originally demanded, a reported €40m.

Neymar, who according to Sport has spent weeks negotiating with Sport, is also set to receive a transfer bonus of €36m from the €222m deal.

A percentage of that fee is due to go to Israeli intermediary Pini Zahavi, who has reportedly helped "push the deal through".

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters