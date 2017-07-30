PHOTO: Inter Milan Star Ivan Perisic Teases Man Utd Fans With a Carefully-Planned Instagram Story

Might we have seen the biggest indicator yet that Ivan Perisic is off to Manchester United this summer? Judging by an image he uploaded to his Instagram Story we might well have.

The Croatian winger has been involved in one of the summer's longest-running transfer sagas, with United and Inter seemingly locked in negotiations over the fee he would be moving for.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

The Italians have slapped a €50m price tag on his head, and have already fended off a couple of bids for the 29-year-old as they hold out for as much money as possible.

It would seem that that is the only thing standing in the way of the transfer - Perisic is said to be hugely keen on making the switch to Old Trafford, and rather cryptically, he uploaded an image to his story with the word '#Manu' accompanied with a praying and heart-eye emoji.

Perisic on Instagram..



Instantly googling "Name of Perisic's daughter."



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hXLSxDNmsJ — RedDevilsDaily (@RedDevilsDaily) July 30, 2017

The image, admittedly, was of his young daughter who's name is Manuela, but it certainly does seem intriguing how he used the praying hands emoji to go right next to the hashtag - he had to know what he was posting and the buzz that it would cause.

So far United have added Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to their ranks, and manager Jose Mourinho fully expects to add a few more signings before the window shuts in a month's time.

The club look set to sell Marouane Fellaini to Galatasaray after terms and a fee were agreed, meaning a central midfielder is probably high on the priority list - Nemanja Matic of Chelsea is supposedly on the brink of a £40m move to the Theatre of Dreams.

