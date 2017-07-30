PHOTO: Leicester Striker Islam Slimani Requires Stitches After Sustaining Horrible Cut to His Leg

Leicester striker Islam Slimani required stitches after a challenge left him with a hole in his leg.

The Algerian hitman lasted just 33 minutes of the Foxes' pre-season encounter with Wolves before having to make way as a result of the nasty-looking cut on his right leg, after coming under a challenge from Rod Miranda.

ICYMI: Slimani limped off injured with this nasty injury! 😱



Apparently he'll be back for @burtonalbionfc next week. #WolLei #lcfc pic.twitter.com/nQdgNjbpMB — Blue Army LCFC 🦊 (@bluearmy) July 29, 2017

Leicester coach Mike Stowell said as quoted by the Sun: "It was a very nasty cut. It was a freak accident and the blade of the boot has cut him right at the back of his knee.

"There was no way he was going back out there so he had to be stitched up. Hopefully he’ll be back out there against Burton in midweek."

As gruesome as the injury looks, Slimani can be thankful that the innocuous challenge did not affect his ligaments or tendons and therefore he wont be on the treatment table for long.

The 29-year-old has had a decent pre-season for the Foxes so far - he recently scored against Liverpool and will be aiming to make more of an impact in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

He started off OK in 2016/17 but ultimately failed to live up to expectation as the club's record signing - his lack of consistency and injury troubles, along with AFCON duty saw him make 29 appearances in total.

