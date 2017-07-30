Soccer

PHOTO: Leicester Striker Islam Slimani Requires Stitches After Sustaining Horrible Cut to His Leg

90Min
an hour ago

Leicester striker Islam Slimani required stitches after a challenge left him with a hole in his leg.

The Algerian hitman lasted just 33 minutes of the Foxes' pre-season encounter with Wolves before having to make way as a result of the nasty-looking cut on his right leg, after coming under a challenge from Rod Miranda.

Leicester coach Mike Stowell said as quoted by the Sun: "It was a very nasty cut. It was a freak accident and the blade of the boot has cut him right at the back of his knee.

"There was no way he was going back out there so he had to be stitched up. Hopefully he’ll be back out there against Burton in midweek."

As gruesome as the injury looks, Slimani can be thankful that the innocuous challenge did not affect his ligaments or tendons and therefore he wont be on the treatment table for long.

The 29-year-old has had a decent pre-season for the Foxes so far - he recently scored against Liverpool and will be aiming to make more of an impact in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

He started off OK in 2016/17 but ultimately failed to live up to expectation as the club's record signing - his lack of consistency and injury troubles, along with AFCON duty saw him make 29 appearances in total.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters