PHOTOS: James Rodriguez Rumoured to Have Met Love Interest Helga Lovekaty Through Cristiano Ronaldo
Things seem to be looking up for Bayern Munich forward James Rodriguez.
After a tricky few seasons with Real Madrid, the Colombia international is now with the Bundesliga giants after agreeing a two-year loan deal with the option of a permanent €35.2m switch.
It now appears the former Porto and Monaco man could be back with Russian model Helga Lovekaty after his marriage to Daniela Ospina ended earlier this month, with Mundo Deportivo believing Rodriguez met the 23-year-old through Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo at a party.
I want to share with you my impressions of the trip to Tunisia. This's country with a rich history, which has many legends and myths and originates from #Carthage. It’s the birthplace of the famous Hannibal. During its existence the country suffered several serious shocks since the fall of Carthage in 148 BC. E. and ending with the recent jasmine revolution in 2011 due to which the people of the country had to start improving again. #Tunisia is informally divided into the south, where people live very poorly and relatively richer in the north. Vacation in Tunisia will appeal to lovers of #hotel rest, which have a high level here and could be a good alternative to #Turkey and #Egypt. I was pleased with the choice of dishes, it’s really delicious. The sea is usually calm, but there are seaweed. #Beaches are not very crowded. From the excursions I could recommend a trip to the Sahara Desert and Star Wars set. Despite difficult territorial neighborhood in the coastal zones is very calm. I hope that the Tunisians will continue to improve their country and these places will become one of the most popular holiday destinations soon. Thanks @radissonblupalacedjerba for the hospitality 🇹🇳👌
I want to honestly tell you that #orange is not my favorite color🍊. There was one curious case in my life. One my good acquaintance's «clever» friends said to him that orange is the most sexy color.👍 And he began to give exclusively orange #roses to his girl. She hate orange but was afraid to offend him and did not told him. 😂😂 In fact the color of #flowers is a whole science. What flowers do you give or do you like to receive?
There is no information indicating Lovekaty is the reason for Rodriguez's marital problems, with Ospina posting an statement on Instagram declaring herself and Rodriguez will share custody for their daughter.
Rodriguez struggled for regular appearances under Zinedine Zidane last season but still managed eight goals and six assists in 22 La Liga matches as Los Blancos won Spain's top division as well as the Champions League.