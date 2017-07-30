PHOTOS: James Rodriguez Rumoured to Have Met Love Interest Helga Lovekaty Through Cristiano Ronaldo

Things seem to be looking up for Bayern Munich forward James Rodriguez.

After a tricky few seasons with Real Madrid, the Colombia international is now with the Bundesliga giants after agreeing a two-year loan deal with the option of a permanent €35.2m switch.

It now appears the former Porto and Monaco man could be back with Russian model Helga Lovekaty after his marriage to Daniela Ospina ended earlier this month, with Mundo Deportivo believing Rodriguez met the 23-year-old through Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo at a party.

There is no information indicating Lovekaty is the reason for Rodriguez's marital problems, with Ospina posting an statement on Instagram declaring herself and Rodriguez will share custody for their daughter.

Rodriguez struggled for regular appearances under Zinedine Zidane last season but still managed eight goals and six assists in 22 La Liga matches as Los Blancos won Spain's top division as well as the Champions League.