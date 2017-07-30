Soccer

VIDEO: Hilarious Compilation of Liverpool Defender's Worst Moments Goes Viral

90Min
an hour ago

The genius behind the much enjoyed Aly Cissokho 'highlights' compilation video has struck again, uploading a hilarious selection of clips from Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno's time at Anfield. To say the Spaniard has been inconsistent would be somewhat of an understatement, as Reds fans remain on edge each week as the player plumbs new depths of haplessness.

Posting on his Twitter page, @PhantomGoal has served up a veritable feast of blunders from the player, as well as a few less damning moments of off-the-pitch fun.

Among the finest moments of the video are a series of clips featuring Moreno dancing on the spot like a surfer trying to balance on their board, a perplexed John Travolta from Pulp Fiction looked bemused at the scenes unfolding before him, and Moreno casually completing the infamous 'bottle flip challenge' while sitting in the Liverpool dug-out.

Football fans will be eagerly anticipating the next video in the series, which brutally and humorously exposed the poor elements of football from two Liverpool players thus far.

