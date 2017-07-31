Alexis Sanchez is said to be considering handing in a transfer request to Arsenal in order to push through a move to reunite with former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

According to The Mirror Sanchez has given owner Stan Kroenke an ultimatum of allowing him to leave to join the Manchester outfit, otherwise the Chilean will hand in an official transfer request himself to push forward a move.

Wenger has previously rejected claims on Sanchez's availability, however with just one year left on his contract and no Champions League football there is an opportunity for Manchester City to swoop in for the Arsenal frontman offering his £400,000-a-year wage demands which the Gunners have firmly refused.

It is understood that Sanchez's illness is genuine, and not a deliberate tactic to delay his return and force a move, although recent social media activity may suggest otherwise.

Sanchez was due to return to the Gunners for pre-season training on Sunday after being given an extended break after the Confederations Cup, but he is still in Chile after suffering from illness.

Arsene Wenger insisted his star man will not be sold and that his illness is legitimate in a press conference after Saturday’s 5-2 Emirates Cup win over Benfica.

“He has flu. I have spoken to him by text. We have been in touch with him and his doctor. He will come back as soon as possible.

“There’s no development. He’s staying. Of course.”

Arsenal have suggested a deal offering Sanchez a one year extension with an increased wage of £300,000 a week and to agree to review the situation next summer, when offers from other clubs could be considered depending on how well Arsenal's season has gone.

But it looks that Sanchez is determined to go and hopes a personal plea will ensure his departure when he returns to England.