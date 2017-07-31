Aston Villa Star Jack Grealish Ruled Out for 3 Months Following Serious Pre-Season Injury

England U21 international Jack Grealish is set for a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a nasty injury during pre-season.

The Birmingham-born midfielder received an elbow to the stomach during a pre-season match that saw Grealish rushed to hospital with bleeding in his kidney.

One of the most exciting young players during Villa's last spell in the Premier League, the 21-year-old could now be out of action until November. The youngster's father took to Facebook to announce the injury that Grealish sustained.

Image by Ben Carter

Grealish featured in 31 Championship games for Aston Villa last season, scoring five goals and getting the same number in assists. During his Premier League days, Grealish was deployed mainly on the Villans' left-hand side of midfield, however, last season saw the youngster feature as an attacking midfielder on 22 occasions.

Grealish made his debut for the England U21 side in May 2016 after deciding to move away from representing the Republic of Ireland, for whom he'd played at U21, U18 and U17 international level.

His return will be highly anticipated at Villa Park with the club keen to return to the Premier League as soon as possible. Villa will start the season with veterans John Terry, Christopher Samba, Glenn Whelan and Ahmed Elmohamady all lining up as new signings for the West Midlands side.