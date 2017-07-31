Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo: I Never Tried to Avoid Paying Taxes

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Scooby Axson
41 minutes ago

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo told a Spanish judge that he never intentionally tried to the defraud the government by not paying his taxes.

Ronaldo spent Monday morning in a courtroom answering questions about his taxes.

Prosecutors in Spain filed a lawsuit accusing the soccer star of defrauding Spanish authorities of nearly $16.5 million in unpaid taxes over a three–year period.

Ronaldo told judge Monica Gomez: “I have never hidden anything, nor had the intention to avoid taxes," according to a statement released by his public relations firm.

Planet Futbol
Ronaldo's tax fraud charges, the Beckham Law and how his case compares to Messi, Neymar

Authorities say Ronaldo had knowingly used a "business structure" that was created in 2010 for the sole purpose of hiding his income in Spain from his image rights and a complaint was filed by The Economic Crime Section of the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Madrid.

Ronaldo, 32, is accused of not paying 1.39 million euros in taxes in 2011, 1.66 million in 2012, 3.2 million in 2013 and 8.5 million in 2014.

According to Spanish law, because the tax amounts exceed 120,000 euros per year, not paying is a crime punishable by one to five years in prison.

Ronaldo is one of the world's highest paid athletes, according to Forbes Magazine, making an estimated $93 million in the past year—$58 million from his soccer salary and $35 million from endorsements.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters