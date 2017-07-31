Soccer

Dortmund Defender Marcel Schmelzer Returns to Training After Ligament Injury

90Min
2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund defender Marcel Schmelzer has returned to training after partially tearing a ligament in his right ankle.

The club have confirmed the left-back is running again, but absent from the first-team as the rest of the squad concentrate on training drills, focusing on one-touch play and passing drills, and manager Peter Bosz is hopeful the Germany international can be fit for Dortmund's first Bundesliga match of the season, away at Wolfsburg. 

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Schmelzer picked up the injury whilst training in Asia, with Dortmund playing two matches in the continent during pre-season as they beat Urawa Red Diamonds and also triumphed over AC Milan.


The 29-year-old, restricted to just running at this stage in his recovery, made 26 Bundesliga appearances last season, registering one assist as Dortmund finished third in the league behind champions Bayern Munich and runners-up RB Leipzig.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Marco Reus, Julian Weigl and Raphael Guerreiro are all set to miss the beginning of the season due to respective injury problems as Dortmund look to mount a Bundesliga title bid after struggling last term.

Despite winning the DFB-Pokal, Dortmund struggled in the league, ultimately finishing 18 points behind Bayern as Thomas Tuchel was sacked and replaced by Peter Bosz, the former Ajax manager who took the Dutch side to the Europa League final, losing 2-0 to Manchester United.

Schmelzer has made over 300 appearances for Dortmund, winning two Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal cups and two further DFL-Supercups.

