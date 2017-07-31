Fulham Announce the Signing of French Forward Aboubakar Kamara From Amiens

Fulham have announced the signing of French striker Aboubakar Kamara from Ligue 1 side Amiens.

The 22-year-old joins the Londoners on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, having helped the French side win promotion from Ligue 2 last season. They will be competing in France's top division for the first time in their history.

A statement on the club website reads: "The Club is delighted to announce the arrival of forward Aboubakar Kamara. The Frenchman joins from SC Amiens for an undisclosed fee, on a four-year contract with a Club option for a further 12 months."

The player has also given his take on the move, claiming to be delighted after signing for his new club.

"I am delighted to have completed my transfer to Fulham today," he said. "Fulham is a Club with a fantastic history and tradition, and I'm looking forward to bringing my qualities to help the team and achieve success."

Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations Tony Khan said: "Today is a big day for Fulham! We're excited that Aboubakar Kamara has joined our great club!





"Aboubakar brings exceptional speed and finishing ability up top and, despite his youth, he's already played a major role in achieving promotion for his prior club. It’s no secret that we’ve had interest in Aboubakar for some time, and I'm confident that it won’t take long for our supporters to see why."