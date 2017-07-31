Soccer

Fulham Announce the Signing of French Forward Aboubakar Kamara From Amiens

90Min
an hour ago

Fulham have announced the signing of French striker Aboubakar Kamara from Ligue 1 side Amiens.

The 22-year-old joins the Londoners on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, having helped the French side win promotion from Ligue 2 last season. They will be competing in France's top division for the first time in their history.

A statement on the club website reads: "The Club is delighted to announce the arrival of forward Aboubakar Kamara. The Frenchman joins from SC Amiens for an undisclosed fee, on a four-year contract with a Club option for a further 12 months."

The player has also given his take on the move, claiming to be delighted after signing for his new club.

"I am delighted to have completed my transfer to Fulham today," he said. "Fulham is a Club with a fantastic history and tradition, and I'm looking forward to bringing my qualities to help the team and achieve success."

Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations Tony Khan said: "Today is a big day for Fulham! We're excited that Aboubakar Kamara has joined our great club!


"Aboubakar brings exceptional speed and finishing ability up top and, despite his youth, he's already played a major role in achieving promotion for his prior club. It’s no secret that we’ve had interest in Aboubakar for some time, and I'm confident that it won’t take long for our supporters to see why."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters