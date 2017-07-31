How Theo Walcott & John Terry's Personal Trainer Can Increase Your Speed & Strength in Pre-Season

Maximuscle Athlete Bradley Simmonds, a former footballer with QPR and now personal trainer to clients including Arsenal star Theo Walcott and ex-Chelsea captain John Terry, has created eight exercises to help players at all levels increase their speed & leg strength during pre-season as part of the Ibiza Challenge.

"A lot of young players burn themselves out in pre-season. To keep on top of this, a mixture of strength and conditioning along with speed & agility training. Additionally, it's crucial to make sure you are on top of your nutrition," Bradley said.

"When creating the training programmes for strong defenders like John Terry, it's important to concentrate on their speed, strength and explosive power to make sure they're able to jump high for those headers. This will be a mixture of upper and lower body work to make sure they can challenge for the ball and be a presence."

Strength Workout





1. Deadlift

Your stance is shoulder width apart with your feet pointed ahead. You should now lower your butt until your quads are roughly parallel to the floor. The bar should be just ahead of your shins. Grip the barbell with both hands so that your grip is spaced slightly outside your legs. With a slight arch in your back push with your legs so that the bar clears your knees and comes to rest on your upper thigh.

Complete 8 Reps, 4 times (Sets).

2. Barbell Weighted Squat

Stand with your feet apart, prop the barbell on the back of your shoulders, and hold it with your hands in a comfortable position. Descend by flexing the knees, refraining from moving the hips back as much as possible. This requires the knees to travel forward. Ensure that they stay aligned with the feet. The goal is to keep the torso as upright as possible.

Complete 8 Reps, 4 times (Sets).

3. Weighted Hip Thrust

Start with your shoulder blades on a bench, and your arms spread across it for stability. If your shoulders don’t reach the bench, you may need to start with your glutes slightly off the floor. Position the weight in a comfortable position on your hips. Bend your knees to about 90 degrees, and make sure your feet are flat on the floor. Squeeze your glutes, lift up your hips, and hold a second or two. It’s very important that you don’t hyperextend your lower back at the top.

Complete 8 Reps, 4 times (Sets).

4. Reverse Barbell Lunge

Prop the barbell on the back of your shoulders, and hold it with your hands in a comfortable position. Step back with the right leg, bending the knee to approximately 90 degrees. This will bring the front knee to a 90-degree bend as well. Be sure to keep the chest up and open, with the core completely engaged. Using the left leg to produce the force, stand up and bring the right leg back to the original standing position. Repeat for the other leg.

Complete 8 Reps, 4 times (Sets).

Speed Workout

1. Resisted Explosive Squat

With a resistance band in-between your legs and around your shoulders, stand shoulder width apart and crouch into the squat position. Explode upwards driving yourself into the air and then set yourself back into the starting position.

Complete 8 Reps, 4 times (Sets).

2. Resisted Lunges

Start with the resistance band under the front leg and around the opposite side shoulder. Lunge forward and explode upwards but don’t jump up the floor. Repeat on the other leg after completing a set on the first leg.

Complete 8 Reps, 4 times (Sets).

3. TRX Forward Lean High Knees

Grasp the TRX bands in both hands at chest height and lean forwards, raise your knee to your chest and then back to the floor. Repeat this with the other leg.

Complete for a minute.

4. TRX Alternate Jump Lunges

Place one handle of the TRX band on the back foot when performing a lunge. Perform a lunge, then on the way up explode off the ground as high as you can. Repeat on the other leg after completing a set on the first leg.

Complete 8 Reps, 4 times (Sets).

