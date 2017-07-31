Jesus Navas Set for Emotional Return to Sevilla After Four Years in England

Jesus Navas looks set to return to Sevilla after four years away in England with Manchester City. Marca report that Navas has agreed a three-year contract with Sevilla with an option for a fourth year depending on how many appearances he makes during the 2019-20 season.

Navas made 394 appearances in 10 seasons during his first spell at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium winning six major trophies. Navas won the UEFA Cup on two occasions starting both finals, firstly in 2006 when the La Liga side beat Middlesbrough 4-0 and the following year he scored in the penalty shoot out against Espanyol in Glasgow as Sevilla defended their title.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

2007 would prove to be a memorable year for Sevilla as they also won the Copa del Rey. Los Rojiblancos would win their 5th Copa del Rey title in 2010 with Navas on target in the final against Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City signed Navas in August 2013 for a fee of £15m and he would establish himself quickly as a first team regular. City would win the Premier League title that season, pipping Liverpool in a thrilling end to the season. They would also lift the League Cup with Navas scoring in the Wembley Final against Sunderland.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Navas would continue to be a key member of the City squad starting 35 out of 38 league games in 2015-16 and 34 games the following season as City once again won the League Cup. Pep Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad meant Navas was not a regular in the first team and it was announced he would leave the club at the end of the season.





It has paved the way for a return to Sevilla and this is sure to be a popular move with their supporters.