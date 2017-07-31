Soccer

Liverpool to Face Competition From European Giants When They Resurrect Naby Keita Interest in 2018

90Min
2 hours ago

Liverpool were forced to shelve their interest in Naby Keita last week after accepting that RB Leipzig refused to do business. That came with the alleged intention of resurrecting interest next summer when a £48m release clause comes into effect, but there is likely to be competition.

According to CalcioMercato in Italy, Inter Milan are looking to chase Keita for the reduced fee next summer as well after the club's owners have been bound by Financial Fair Play rules this year.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in a similar 2018 deal, with a potentially super lucrative contract on offer in the French capital. That could also signal a possible departure for Blaise Matuidi who has been linked with a move on in recent weeks.

It is suggested that Inter want to be fully prepared and are already trying to strike a prospective agreement with Keita sooner rather than later.

Should all three clubs show their willingness to trigger the clause, it will would be a straight fight as to who can offer the most attractive contact and sell their vision in the most appealing way.

Liverpool are believed to have had two Keita bids rejected by Leipzig in recent weeks, totalling £57m and £66m, both of which would have been huge new club records.

The Guinea international was crucial to the fledgling club finishing second in their maiden Bundesliga season in 2016/17 and reaching the Champions League eight years after their formation.

So far this summer, only Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson have arrived at Liverpool, meaning more signings are expected before the close of the transfer window in just four short weeks.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters