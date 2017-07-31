Liverpool to Face Competition From European Giants When They Resurrect Naby Keita Interest in 2018

Liverpool were forced to shelve their interest in Naby Keita last week after accepting that RB Leipzig refused to do business. That came with the alleged intention of resurrecting interest next summer when a £48m release clause comes into effect, but there is likely to be competition.

According to CalcioMercato in Italy, Inter Milan are looking to chase Keita for the reduced fee next summer as well after the club's owners have been bound by Financial Fair Play rules this year.

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in a similar 2018 deal, with a potentially super lucrative contract on offer in the French capital. That could also signal a possible departure for Blaise Matuidi who has been linked with a move on in recent weeks.

It is suggested that Inter want to be fully prepared and are already trying to strike a prospective agreement with Keita sooner rather than later.

Should all three clubs show their willingness to trigger the clause, it will would be a straight fight as to who can offer the most attractive contact and sell their vision in the most appealing way.

Liverpool are believed to have had two Keita bids rejected by Leipzig in recent weeks, totalling £57m and £66m, both of which would have been huge new club records.

The Guinea international was crucial to the fledgling club finishing second in their maiden Bundesliga season in 2016/17 and reaching the Champions League eight years after their formation.

So far this summer, only Mohamed Salah, Dominic Solanke and Andrew Robertson have arrived at Liverpool, meaning more signings are expected before the close of the transfer window in just four short weeks.