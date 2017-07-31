Napoli Want Oleksandr Zinchenko as Man City Pursue Kalidou Koulibaly and Piotr Zielinski

Napoli want Manchester City attacking midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko on loan with a €10m option to buy.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his City debut since signing for the club in 2016 from Russian side Ufa and spent last season away on loan from the Citizens at Dutch club PSV, playing in the Champions League.

According to Sport Italia via Football Italia, Napoli are currently only interested in a loan move with an option to purchase Zinchenko, who has played 11 times for national side Ukraine, but City are eager to sell the youngster permanently.





Napoli want to sign Zinchenko but any deal is likely to be complicated by City's eagerness to discuss deals for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Piotr Zielinski, both of whom have become regulars for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Koulibaly has emerged as one of the best defenders in Italy since joining Gli Azzurri in 2014, making over 100 appearances and being linked with a move to top European sides including Arsenal and Chelsea.





City have also signed full-backs Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy but are thought to be in the market for another centre-back after a series of leaky performances last season, conceding 39 goals in 38 Premier League matches as John Stones, Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi all featured in central defence.

Meanwhile, Zielinski joined Napoli from Udinese in 2016 and made 36 Serie A appearances last season, scoring five goals and contributing seven assists as the Italian club finished third in the league behind champions Juventus and runners-up Roma.