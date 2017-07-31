Neymar Bombarding Liverpool Star Coutinho on WhatsApp to Convince Him to Join PSG

One of the biggest transfers of all time is on the verge of completion, with Neymar moving ever closer to joining PSG.

However, Sport are reporting that the deal could become even more interesting, with Neymar wanting Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho to join him at the Parc des Princes.

The Barcelona star has been edging towards a world record £199m deal to move to the French capital over the past few weeks.

It is thought the Brazilian star wants to be the main man at his club, as well as have more of his international compatriots to play alongside at club level.

As a result, it is reported that Neymar has been bombarding Philippe Coutinho with WhatsApp messages in order to try and persuade him to join him at PSG rather than replace him at Barcelona.

It was thought that Barcelona were originally targeting Coutinho to keep Neymar happy at the club, but with the massive fee received for Neymar, a transfer domino-effect is expected to happen, with Barcelona first re-investing the funds into the Liverpool star.

Neymar and Coutinho have built up a great friendship over the years, having both been born in 1992 and having played for various Brazilian national sides from the age of just 14-years-old.

Neymar is very keen to have the chance to play with his great friend at club level, but it seems unlikely that PSG could possibly buy both players this summer if they are to comply with FFP regulations.

Furthermore, Coutinho may well want to go and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world at the Camp Nou, with Barcelona still the favourites for his signature.

However none of these decisions matter if Liverpool continue to refuse to sell their 25-year-old star, who has been so important to them since he joined in 2013.