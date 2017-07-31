Soccer

Qatar Newspaper Claims Neymar to Have PSG Medical in the Gulf as Al-Khelaïfi Expresses Confi

90Min
2 hours ago

A Qatari newspaper has claimed that Neymar will have his Paris Saint-Germain medical at the Aspire Academy in the Gulf.

The biggest ongoing transfer saga comes in the form of a potential €220m move to PSG for Barcelona superstar Neymar - a transfer that would smash the current world record fee paid for a player by more than double.

After reports began to claim that the 25-year-old will not return to Barcelona from the club's tour of America with the rest of his current teammates this summer, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has tweeted the front page of a Qatari newspaper, which reports that the Brazilian will travel to Qatar in order to undergo his PSG medical.

While this revelation may simply be rumours, it seems to have sped up what had begun to seem like a stalling move, and the Ligue 1 club's president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has continued to stoke the fire, after reportedly claiming:

"Neymar's case is progressing well. I'm confident."

The biggest stumbling block in the way of this transfer is the financial fair play aspect of it.

On top of paying Neymar's buyout clause at Barcelona, an apparent €70m will be added on top of the fee as services taxes - meaning the former Ligue 1 champions will have to stump up almost €300m in order to get their man.

While the seemingly bottomless pit of PSG's money could afford that sum, it would surely break financial fair play rules - as question marks rise of whether the club make enough revenue to spend that much money on a player.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters