Qatar Newspaper Claims Neymar to Have PSG Medical in the Gulf as Al-Khelaïfi Expresses Confi

A Qatari newspaper has claimed that Neymar will have his Paris Saint-Germain medical at the Aspire Academy in the Gulf.

The biggest ongoing transfer saga comes in the form of a potential €220m move to PSG for Barcelona superstar Neymar - a transfer that would smash the current world record fee paid for a player by more than double.

After reports began to claim that the 25-year-old will not return to Barcelona from the club's tour of America with the rest of his current teammates this summer, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has tweeted the front page of a Qatari newspaper, which reports that the Brazilian will travel to Qatar in order to undergo his PSG medical.

Qatar newspaper Al Watan says Neymar will have PSG medical at Aspire Academy in Qatar pic.twitter.com/zBvoE5crOB — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 31, 2017

While this revelation may simply be rumours, it seems to have sped up what had begun to seem like a stalling move, and the Ligue 1 club's president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has continued to stoke the fire, after reportedly claiming:

"Neymar's case is progressing well. I'm confident."

The biggest stumbling block in the way of this transfer is the financial fair play aspect of it.

On top of paying Neymar's buyout clause at Barcelona, an apparent €70m will be added on top of the fee as services taxes - meaning the former Ligue 1 champions will have to stump up almost €300m in order to get their man.

While the seemingly bottomless pit of PSG's money could afford that sum, it would surely break financial fair play rules - as question marks rise of whether the club make enough revenue to spend that much money on a player.