Soccer

Banned Joey Barton Joins Radio Station to Kick-Start Media Career

90Min
26 minutes ago

Banned footballer Joey Barton has agreed a deal with radio station talkSPORT, as the 34-year-old explores off-the-pitch options for when his career comes to an end.

The ex-England international is currently serving a 13-month playing ban, after breaching the FA's betting rules, but will now join up with the radio station's team on a permanent basis. 

Speaking to talkSPORT, Barton said: "I’m really looking forward to the new football season. Having listened to talkSPORT for many years, and given that I can’t be on the pitch, being part of the biggest sports radio station every week is certainly the next best thing."

Barton will join the station's commentary team, with Liverpool's match away to Watford being his first appearance as a full-time talkSPORT member.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Liam Fisher, talkSPORT's National Controller, was delighted with the signing, saying: "Joey is a superb pundit and never afraid to voice his opinions, so we're looking forward to him becoming part of our fantastic team."

The midfielder is notoriously outspoken and will bring honest, open opinions to the station's coverage, as well as a wealth of experience and know-how about the professional game. 

The future of Barton's playing career is up in the air as a result of his ban, and is a free agent following his release by Burnley at the end of the season. He has amassed 453 career appearances over 15 years of playing. 

