Bayern Forward Thomas Muller Names the Toughest Defenders He's Ever Faced

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has named Real Madrid's captain, a retired legend, and three of his own teammates when asked about to select a top three of the world's toughest defenders.

Having faced so many over the years, Muller seemingly found it difficult to stick with just three, but heavily decorated superstar Sergio Ramos is definitely one that stands out.

“Of course, Real Madrid won three Champions League titles, I think Sergio Ramos is one top level defender," the German international told Goal.com.

Muller was too young to play against Jaap Stam in a real game but did encounter the intimidating Dutchman in an exhibition game.

"I met Jaap Stam one time in Mark van Bommel's testimonial. It was a friendly match and he was in my team. So I was lucky!" he added.

And Muller is also able to test himself against three more players he considers to be among the best in the world on a daily basis in training.

"But also with Mats Hummels, Javi Martinez, Jerome Boateng - when I play against them in the training sessions, it's very tough," the 27-year-old continued.

Having enjoyed the best individual season of his career in 2015/16 when he scored 32 goals in all competitions for Bayern, Muller is looking to bounce back after a rather disappointing 2016/17.

He managed just five Bundesliga goals, the lowest single full season tally of his career to date, and similarly failed to reach double figures overall for the first time.