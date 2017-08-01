Soccer

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Liverpool: Audi Cup Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Stanley Kay
an hour ago

Bayern Munich will face Liverpool on Tuesday in the 2017 Audi Cup. 

This year's Audi Cup features Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Napoli. Atletico and Napoli's match precedes Bayern Munich–Liverpool on Tuesday. 

With the start of the 2017-18 club season just days away, both teams will use Tuesday's match as a tune-up before the real matches start. Bayern is set to play in the German SuperCup on Saturday against Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund. 

Liverpool will open its 2017-18 campaign on Aug. 12 against Watford. 

See how to watch Tuesday's Audi Cup match between Bayern and Liverpool below. 

How to watch

Time: 2:25 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

