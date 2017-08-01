Electric Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane Reveals Who Would Win in a Race Between Him & Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's new wing wizard Mohamad Salah is even faster than Sadio Mane, according to the Senegalese star himself.

Mane, who is no slouch, made the admission about the Reds' recent signing on Twitter, via Fox Sports reporter Keith Costigan who asked him the question.

Asked Sadio Mane who was quicker, him or @22mosalah He said Salah #LFC — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) July 30, 2017

Speaking ahead of the Audi Cup clash with Bayern Munich on August 1, Mane continued to sing the praises of his new teammate.

"Everybody has seen how he’s quicker than everyone on the pitch. He’s a nice lad and a great player," Mane told the club's official website.

Whether Mane is just being humble in allowing Salah some limelight, we do not know. As things currently stand on FIFA 17 though, the former Southampton man boasts 93 pace, which is one point more than Salah.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The admission prompted a lot of Liverpool fans to demand one thing in particular to happen between the pair in order to provide true confirmation - a sprint race.

The two are arguably the quickest wingers in the Premier League, and will no doubt both be giving several of the division's full-backs the runaround in 2017/18.

The €42m signing from Roma has literally hit the ground running with his new club so far in pre-season, and has already found the net a couple of times.

The Reds faithful will be hoping to see his new-found eye for goal on display in the Premier League next season after a poor showing with Chelsea a few years ago.

The Egyptian international is a vastly improved player today though, as demonstrated by a wonderful season in Serie A last term, where he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists.

Meanwhile versatile Mane is back in training with the first team following a knee injury that saw him miss the team's Champions League run-in last season, and on how he might operate next season.

He added: "I am able to play every forward position. I don’t have a problem with that. I have played left wing, right wing and striker - it’s no problem for me."