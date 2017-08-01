Soccer

Electric Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane Reveals Who Would Win in a Race Between Him & Mohamed Salah

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool's new wing wizard Mohamad Salah is even faster than Sadio Mane, according to the Senegalese star himself.

Mane, who is no slouch, made the admission about the Reds' recent signing on Twitter, via Fox Sports reporter Keith Costigan who asked him the question.

Speaking ahead of the Audi Cup clash with Bayern Munich on August 1, Mane continued to sing the praises of his new teammate.

"Everybody has seen how he’s quicker than everyone on the pitch. He’s a nice lad and a great player," Mane told the club's official website.

Whether Mane is just being humble in allowing Salah some limelight, we do not know. As things currently stand on FIFA 17 though, the former Southampton man boasts 93 pace, which is one point more than Salah.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The admission prompted a lot of Liverpool fans to demand one thing in particular to happen between the pair in order to provide true confirmation - a sprint race.

The two are arguably the quickest wingers in the Premier League, and will no doubt both be giving several of the division's full-backs the runaround in 2017/18.

The €42m signing from Roma has literally hit the ground running with his new club so far in pre-season, and has already found the net a couple of times.

The Reds faithful will be hoping to see his new-found eye for goal on display in the Premier League next season after a poor showing with Chelsea a few years ago.

The Egyptian international is a vastly improved player today though, as demonstrated by a wonderful season in Serie A last term, where he scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists.

Meanwhile versatile Mane is back in training with the first team following a knee injury that saw him miss the team's Champions League run-in last season, and on how he might operate next season. 

He added: "I am able to play every forward position. I don’t have a problem with that. I have played left wing, right wing and striker - it’s no problem for me."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters