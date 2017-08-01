John Terry to Make Aston Villa Debut in Season Opener After 'Spot-Fixing' Allegations Are Cleared

Former Chelsea captain, John Terry, will make his Aston Villa debut on Saturday after the FA have cleared him of any wrong-doing regarding spot-fixing allegations, according to The Sun.

The centre-back was under investigation following his role in organising a planned substitution on the 26th minute in his final game for Chelsea against Sunderland back in May.

The FA have completed their investigation and Terry is now clear to begin his adventure in the Sky Bet Championship, with Hull City visiting Villa Park in their opening fixture.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

An investigation was conducted over Terry's substitution as numerous bookmakers received bets that he would be subbed on the minute that matched his shirt number - number 26.

However, as the defender has been cleared, Villa fans can now relish at the prospect of the former-Chelsea legend helping the club bid for promotion.

The new Villa captain has dominated the replica shirts sold at the club shop, to the extent that the printing services had run out of the letter 'R' and shirt sales for Terry have been put on hold until the weekend.

Villa fans as well as manager Steve Bruce will hope that Terry's leadership qualities as well as his obvious defending abilities will prove to be a massive factor in gaining promotion back to the top flight this season.