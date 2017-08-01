Soccer

Mario Pasalic Reportedly Signs New Chelsea Contract & Prepares for Loan Move to Spartak Moscow

90Min
26 minutes ago

Chelsea youngster Mario Pasalic is expected to complete the fourth loan move of his Chelsea career, after purportedly signing a new contract at the west London club. Russian giants FC Spartak Moscow appear to be the likely destination for the 22-year-old Croatian international.

Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Pasalic has already signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge that will keep him at the club until 2021. Di Marzio also identified Spartak Moscow as Pasalic's next destination, amid speculation that the youngster could go to La Liga side Real Betis instead. 

Pasalic joined the Blues in 2014 after the club purchased the youngster for a fee reported to be around £3m from Croatian side Hajduk Split. The young Croat then became one of many of Chelsea's promising youngsters that rarely see first team action. 

Pasalic has been loaned out three times since 2014, and has enjoyed fortuitous seasons at Elche, Monaco, and Serie A giant AC Milan. During his year-long loan spell at Milan, the youngster managed to score five goals in 23 league appearances, making a name for himself with his impressive dribbling skills.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Despite being included by Antonio Conte in Chelsea's pre-season tour to the Far East, Pasalic will be well aware of the limited game time available at the club, with the manager hoping to make further signings in the coming weeks. 

Pasalic will hope to continue his impressive development the next 12 months at the Otkrytie Arena, in order to cement his place in the Croatian national side in preparation for the World Cup next summer. 

