Real Madrid Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo Could Face 7-Year Prison Sentence for Tax Evasion Offences

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could be facing up to seven years imprisonment for four tax evasion offences totalling €14.7m.

The magistrate who is overseeing the trial, Monica Gomex Ferrer, has six months to decide whether to refer the matter to the Upper Court in Madrid - the place where hearings can take place when the defendant is looking at more than two years in jail.

AS report that such is the complexity of the case, however, that the magistrate could extend the deadline by 18 months.

This is apparently a likely outcome following Ronaldo's testimony on Monday, and Ferrer could now call other people to testify at the hearing, including the star's agent Jorge Mendes, and Luis Correa who is also involved in Radamel Falcao's tax affairs.

Portuguese lawyer Carlos Osorio de Castro and Brit Chris Farnell, who oversaw Ronaldo's tax activities in the British Virgin Islands whilst he was at Manchester United, may also be summoned.

In the worst case scenario, the 32-year-old could be looking at seven years in prison, as a result of four possible offences - three of which carry two to six year sentences each.

AS do however report that: "The judge could deem the circumstances to be extenuating, and as per a law introduced in 2013, reduce the sentence by half, or to a quarter, if Ronaldo pays the €14.7m plus a fine and interest.

"The Portuguese winger would need to accept the offences, and show willingness to take part in a ‘special collaboration’ with the Spanish justice system to clear up the facts."

The situation has been somewhat of a blemish on an otherwise perfect year for Ronaldo, who claimed a Ballon d'Or in late 2016, and fired Madrid to a stunning La Liga and Champions League double.

