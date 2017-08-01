Reports in France Claim Mbappe Is Looking to Leave Monaco & the Club Will Up Their Asking Price

Monaco are becoming increasingly resigned to losing their prized asset Kylian Mbappe this summer, and have upped their asking price to £178m for the teen sensation as a result.

The Ligue 1 champions are said to be keeping a close eye on the situation of Barcelona superstar Neymar, who is the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

PSG are preparing to trigger his £196m release clause, which would be a transfer world-record, which has led Monaco to raise the price of Mbappe in the hope that Barca will join Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race to sign him.

RMC Sport outrageously claim that Neymar will complete his move to the Parc des Princes in the next 24-48 hours and following that, PSG will actually launch their own bid for Mbappe as well.

Chris Trotman/GettyImages

The Daily Mail report that an unnamed third party have emerged with a view to signing Mbappe for 200m though - meaning RMC Sport might actually be right with their claim.

It would be difficult to see Monaco wanting to facilitate a move for the Frenchman to PSG because they are league title rivals but at the same time, they will know how much cash they have to burn.

Real Madrid remain the favourites to sign Mbappe this summer but it will certainly be interesting to see how Barcelona behave if the Neymar deal does go through.

He will be extremely difficult to replace but they will have to spend big if they are to get someone anywhere near the same quality if they are to challenge for the Champions League and La Liga again.

