Reports in Spain Claim Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Would Snub a Move to Barcelona

Reports from Spain indicate that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala isn't keen on moving to Barcelona this summer.

The Catalan side are bracing themselves for Neymar's seemingly imminent exit for Paris, and have lined up a several players as potential replacements - with exciting Argentine Dybala reported as one of those targets.

However, Mundo Deportivo (via Football Italia) report that Barça haven't made any attempts to contact Dybala's camp, and the player himself is unconvinced over any move.

Dybala is said to have concerns regarding the role he would be handed, if he were to leave Turin for Camp Nou.

The Argentine wouldn't provide a like for like replacement for Neymar, and his style is more comparable to that of compatriot and professed idol Lionel Messi - and there's no way he would dislodge the prolific attacker.

Reports had previously suggested that there was a verbal agreement with Barcelona, for the star nicknamed 'La Joya' to join them for €120m, if Neymar leaves. However it now seems that the player himself would reject any offer to move to Barca.

Dybala renewed his contract with Juve earlier this year, committing his future up until 2022, in a deal that does include a buy-out clause.

The 23-year-old scored 19 goals and handed out seven assists for The Old Lady last season, having formed an effective partnership with Gonzalo Higuain in the team's attack.