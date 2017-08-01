VIDEO: Man Utd Fans Go Wild for Andreas Pereira's Corners in Pre-Season Friendly

It may still only be pre-season, but Manchester United fans were treated to something a little different in their most recent friendly match.

Andreas Pereira has been a prospect at Old Trafford for several seasons now, and against Valerenga he showed what he can offer Jose Mourinho's side, in quite an unexpected fashion.

The Red Devils overcame the Norwegian side with a relatively easy 3-0 win, and the 21-year-old attacking midfielder showed his skills after coming on for the second half, setting up new signing Romelu Lukaku's second goal of the game with a brilliant in-swinging corner, off his right foot.

Now, set-piece skill has long (for a 21-year-old) been a strength of the young Brazilian's game, but sharp-eyed United fans also noticed Pereira showing his two-footed ability.

After assisting Lukaku with his right foot, Pereira then took a corner from the other side corner with his left, and his ambidexterity was not lost on the United fans that saw the match.

Pereira thinks he's Cazorla to take corners with both of his feet loooooooooool — Tiny Dodge (@MrScripto) July 31, 2017

Just a side note: Andreas Pereira has taken corners with both feet since coming on. Ridiculously talented. — 🇬🇭ƐКoѠ Essah 🇬🇭 (@ekowayensu) July 30, 2017

Am I the only one who thinks this is wicked? Pereira took corners from both sides, with different feet adjustingly. — Just Joe. (@DutchMaldini) July 30, 2017

Legitimate two-footedness is a rare thing in modern football, but Pereira clearly seems to possess that talent, with many fans comparing him to similarly skillful players like Santi Cazorla and Adam Lallana.

With United investing heavily this summer- Nemanja Matic was finally confirmed from Chelsea on Monday - Pereira may still be loaned out to gain first team experience. However, after an impressive pre-season and a busier schedule next seaoson with Champions League football, he's certainly showed that he's got a lot to offer Jose Mourinho's side.