Soccer

VIDEO: Man Utd Fans Go Wild for Andreas Pereira's Corners in Pre-Season Friendly

90Min
an hour ago

It may still only be pre-season, but Manchester United fans were treated to something a little different in their most recent friendly match. 

Andreas Pereira has been a prospect at Old Trafford for several seasons now, and against Valerenga he showed what he can offer Jose Mourinho's side, in quite an unexpected fashion. 

The Red Devils overcame the Norwegian side with a relatively easy 3-0 win, and the 21-year-old attacking midfielder showed his skills after coming on for the second half, setting up new signing Romelu Lukaku's second goal of the game with a brilliant in-swinging corner, off his right foot. 

Now, set-piece skill has long (for a 21-year-old) been a strength of the young Brazilian's game, but sharp-eyed United fans also noticed Pereira showing his two-footed ability.  

After assisting Lukaku with his right foot, Pereira then took a corner from the other side corner with his left, and his ambidexterity was not lost on the United fans that saw the match. 

Legitimate two-footedness is a rare thing in modern football, but Pereira clearly seems to possess that talent, with many fans comparing him to similarly skillful players like Santi Cazorla and Adam Lallana.

With United investing heavily this summer- Nemanja Matic was finally confirmed from Chelsea on Monday - Pereira may still be loaned out to gain first team experience. However, after an impressive pre-season and a busier schedule next seaoson with Champions League football, he's certainly showed that he's got a lot to offer Jose Mourinho's side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters