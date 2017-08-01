Wolves Announce Signing of Talented Al-Hilal Striker Leo Bonatini on Season-Long Loan

Wolves have confirmed the capture of Al-Hilal striker Leo Bonatini on a season-long loan deal.

The Championship club have surprised punters with their successful summer window so far, and took to their official Twitter account to reveal that Bonatini would be the last addition to their first-team ranks.

The 23-year-old, who is adept at playing all across the forward line, is a former youth product of Juventus' academy and, in his first interview on British soil, declared his delight at completing a switch to England's second tier.

📝 We are delighted to confirm the arrival of @BonatiniOficial on a season-long loan from Al Hilal #WelcomeLeo pic.twitter.com/neYZ3Q6wkX — Wolves (@Wolves) August 1, 2017

He beamed: “It is a dream for me to play here and to live here – it is an amazing country.

“I have played in other countries already and the experience I had in Saudi Arabia was very good.

“The staff here are already trying to help me with everything and I am sure it will go well. It is a new change and all the time you feel you have the butterflies in the stomach – that is normal.

“Then when you go inside the pitch for the first time it is normal again and then I will feel very happy to have a big opportunity. It is a big club and is also famous in Brazil, and I am very excited to play here."

Asked what his ambitions were for the coming campaign, Bonatini admitted that it would be a superb season for Wolves if they could achieve promotion to the Premier League.

He continued: “It is a dream to play in the Championship but even more in the Premier League and we can put our names in the history of this club if we achieve it.

“When you come to a new club all the time you always want to put your name in the history.

“I am not here to be more than anyone else – I am here to be a part of it with my team-mates and at the end of this season hopefully we are in the first league.”

Aside from Al-Hilal, Bonatini has plied his trade with Brazilian giants Cruzeiro, Portuguese outfit Estoril and Juve's B-team.

The Brazil Under-17 international has netted 44 club goals in 116 appearances throughout his four-year professional career.

