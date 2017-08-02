EA Sports Unveils New FIFA 18 Details as Fans Lap Up FUT Changes & Fresh Game Modes

Fans of EA Sports’ much lauded FIFA video game series were treated to a glimpse of what to expect from their 2018 edition on Tuesday evening.

The gaming giant presented a live stream on its official Youtube channel to give gamers the lowdown on what to expect from the upcoming title, which is due for release on 29th September.

Among the footage shown was the announcement that players will, for the first time, be able to pick from three different versions of the same FIFA Ultimate Icon.

Fans were already aware that legendary footballers such as Pele, Lev Yashin, Ronaldo and Thierry Henry would be among the FUT Icons roster, but nobody expected EA to unveil such a change to the format.

Gamers will be able to select icons from differing eras of their playing careers. Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho was front and centre to this particular part of the live stream, and fans can pick what version of the various icons they prefer to play as with stats changing according to the point in the career that each star was at.

Moving on to more present day stars, EA also unveiled the new ‘walkout’ footage that will accompany players unearthed by FIFA fans during their FUT careers.

Image by Tom Power

Among the superstars shown were Cristiano Ronaldo with his trademark celebratory jump, turn and pose, Antoine Griezmann’s ‘Hotline Bling’ celebration and, hilariously, Dele Alli’s infamous wave.

Gamers will be able to land stars like the above upon purchasing packs for their ultimate teams, and we suspect there will be plenty of ecstatic reactions on social media from those who nab the best players on offer.

As per usual, fans also caught a brief look at gameplay footage from FIFA 18, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich facing off in an eventual 3-3 draw between the European giants.

Fans were also treated to a first look at the game playing on Nintendo’s latest console – the Switch – and the console’s portability will allow gamers to play FIFA 18 on the go and not just in the comfort of their own house.

Other announcements from the showing included the news that more custom kits than ever before will be available in FUT 2018, a new feature called ‘Squad Battles’ – a mode where gamers take on community-driven squads in a single player mode - and weekly and monthly tasks that will keep the attention of FIFA 18 fans for a long time past its release date.

Pre-orders are available now, and fans who buy their copy of FIFA 18 now will receive a five-match Ronaldo Nazario loan item for FUT 2018 as well as a three-day early access code to play the game before anyone else.