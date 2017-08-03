Barcelona Youngster Hoskun Temenuzhkov Kits Out in Leeds Colours Ahead of Move to Elland Road

Promising Barcelona youngster Hoskun Temenuzhkov looks like he is on the brink of being announced as a Leeds United player after he uploaded a picture to his Instagram in their strip at the academy.

The 17-year-old had been linked with a move to Elland Road and it now looks for all the world like the Whites have got their man.

Leeds United 💪⚽. #lufc #leedsunited #work A post shared by Hoskun Temenuzkov (@kuntm_09) on Aug 2, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

No official confirmation from the club has yet been provided, but it looks safe to assume the starlet is a Leeds player after turning out in the club's training kit on Wednesday evening.

Temenuzhkov had also been for a medical at Premier League giants Manchester City earlier in the week but HITC report that this was only a 'prelude' to his Leeds move.

Apparently the medical may have been undertaken because City have better facilities or there is a connection with chief executive Feran Soriano, who was once Barca's club vice-president.

Temenuzhkov represents a real coup for Leeds - he has been developed through Barca's famed La Masia academy that has also brought through the likes of Lionel Lessi, Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta to name but a few.

The Bulgarian youth international is a poacher who likes to make space for himself in the box, and the starlet is apparently hopeful of emulating compatriot Dimitar Berbatov and Hristo Stoichkov.

He made the decision to trade Catalunya for Leeds because he feels stands a greater chance of playing regular first team football.

