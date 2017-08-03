Soccer

Bayern Trio Set for Spell on the Sidelines Over Injuries Sustained in Liverpool Audi Cup Loss

90Min
an hour ago

James Rodriguez will miss the start of the new Bundesliga campaign after the on-loan playmaker picked up a thigh injury against Liverpool.

The Bayern Munich player, who moved to the Germany on a two-season long loan spell from Real Madrid, sustained the problem in his side's 3-0 Audi Cup loss to the Reds on Tuesday.

A statement on Bayern's official site confirmed the prognosis over James' injury, but the German giants failed to put a definitive timeframe on his return to the first-team picture.

The statement read: "FC Bayern will have to make do without new signing James Rodríguez in the coming weeks. 

"A thorough examination by FC Bayern's medical unit revealed that the Columbian sustained a muscle injury to his right thigh in the 3-0 Audi Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool."

James completed a shock temporary switch to the Allianz Arena on 12th July after plenty of speculation about his Bernabeu future.

Jan Hetfleisch/GettyImages

The 26-year-old Colombia international had been linked with either a move to the Premier League or a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but he surprised fans and the media alike by hooking up with former Real boss Carlo Ancelotti at the reigning German top flight champions.

Meanwhile, Bayern also confirmed that two of their other senior stars had sustained injuries in the semi-final defeat to Jurgen Klopp's men on home soil.

Thiago Alcantara and David Alaba were also withdrawn from the fray at varying points of the match, and Die Bayern's statement continued by revealing the extent of the issues picked up by the midfielder and full-back.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

It added: "Thiago Alcántara will miss the Supercup final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with an abdominal muscle injury. 

"David Alaba, who had to be subbed off against Liverpool as well, received treatment on Wednesday and will train individually on Thursday."

Bayern will take on rivals Borussia Dortmund at the weekend before they kick their 2017/18 campaign properly with a DfB Pokal Cup first round tie against lowly Chemnitzer FC.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters