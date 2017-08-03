Soccer

BT Sport Confirm the Capture of Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard After Impressive Showing as Sky Pundit

90Min
an hour ago

Sports broadcaster BT Sport have confirmed Frank Lampard will join their punditry team for the 2017/18 season, after the former midfielder shone for Sky Sports last term.

The Chelsea legend appeared on Monday Night Football alongside the likes of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville last season and really held his own in the analysis stakes - which won't come as too much of a surprise to those who knew Lampard to be an intelligent and articulate individual.

He has now been poached by BT and will make his debut for the channel on Saturday in the Premier League's curtain-raiser, the Community Shield between his old club and Arsenal.

The Blues' all-time record goalscorer will be presiding over the two London rivals as they bid to scoop the first trophy on offer of the season at Wembley.

He joins a roster of former footballers at the channel including some of his old England teammates in Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen, and Owen Hargreaves, as well as Mr. Marmite Robbie Savage.

Lampard, who hung up his boots back in February after a brief stint in the states with New York City FC, said as quoted by the Mirror: "I'm looking forward to an exciting new season both here and in Europe and can't wait to begin working with the team."

