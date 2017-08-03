Soccer

Changes in Premier League Rules Causes Outrage Amongst Football Fans

90Min
38 minutes ago

The latest set of Premier League rules has angered fans, patterned pitches will no longer be seen in the English first league.

Last season saw a rise in groundsmen unleashing their inner artist, the King Power and St Mary's received the most acclaim. With the Foxes not living up to the success of their previous season, most joy came from guessing what pattern would be on the field each week.  

Pitches will now have to follow the boring horizontal lines of European football. The news was published on the official Premier League website which said: "Pitch patterns and designs will no longer be allowed in the Premier League in 2017/18.

"Rules state that the playing surface must contain no markings other than the traditional horizontal and white lines.

"This amendment brings the Premier League Rules into line with UEFA's regulations for its competitions and follows consultation with the Premier League Club groundsmen."

Fans who were looking forward to seeing what the pattern would be for the first Premier League game will now have to get excitement from something else, cheering on their team might win them round.

So what's next for the Premier League? Only allowing teams to wear black and white? Removing fans from a stadium for cheering on their team? Ridiculous! 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters