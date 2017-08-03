Jeison Murillo Nearing Serie A Exit as Valencia Prepare Deal for Inter Milan Defender

Valencia are reported to have agreed a €13m deal with Italian giants Inter Milan for defender Jeison Murillo.





As reported by Football Espana via Superdeporte, the centre-back, who has been linked with an exit from Serie A throughout the summer, had been approached in recent days by both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. However, these advances came too late in the day as the Colombian is settled on a move to La Liga.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Things came to a head as Los Che raised their bid for the Colombian to €13m plus bonuses, after their initial €10m bid was rejected with Inter initially insisting on a €15m fee. Following this agreement, the defender is expected to sign a five year contract in the coming days.





The Colombia international has previously spent four seasons in Spain including stints with Cadiz, Las Palmas and Granada, before he moved to the Milanese giants in 2015. Therefore it is understood that he is most comfortable with a return to the La Liga.

Despite featuring 68 times for the Nerazzurri across his two seasons, Murillo's future looks uncertain following the arrival of Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria.

Valencia, meanwhile, have moved to pre-emptively strengthen their own back line, with the additions of Aymen Abdennour, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Vezo and Ezequiel Garay all consistently linked with moves away from the sleeping giant.