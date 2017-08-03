Soccer

Neymar's Social Media Outburst After Historic 6-1 Victory Over PSG Re-Emerges Ahead of Transfer

The world record transfer fee looks set to be smashed in the next couple of days, but will Neymar's social media prove to be costly?

Neymar looks set to swap Barcelona for Paris as he seeks personal glory in the Ballon d'Or. In the Barca side, Neymar is not the best player and if he is to achieve his dream of becoming the best player in the world then moving clubs could benefit his career. 

In the last 16 of the Champions League last season, Barca were embarrassed in a 4-0 defeat to PSG. PSG player Adrien Rabiot, at the time took to Instagram to make fun of Barcelona's performance. 

However, in the second leg Barcelona produced a miracle with Neymar producing two late goals to seem them through to the next round. Neymar took to social media to respond and mock Rabiot's photo. 

When Neymar first meets up with his new teammates, he will hope his peers only take it as banter. Dani Alves, Lucas Moura, and Thiago Silva all play their club football for PSG and with Neymar playing with them for Brazil, he should have an easy transition. 

PSG will start their title bid on Saturday August 5th against Amiens, which could very well be Neymar's first game. 

