PHOTO: Image of Neymar 'Signing PSG Contract' Circulates on Social Media With Confirmation Imminent

90Min
an hour ago

Neymar's sensational €222m transfer to PSG is expected to be confirmed tomorrow, as the Brazilian attacker has been pictured signing a five-year contract. 


The 25-year-old has been part of one of the summer's most exciting transfer sagas - and it appears to be nearing the end, with Neymar putting pen-to-paper to complete his switch to the French capital.

The deal has raised a lot of questions surrounding FFP rules, with La Liga even refusing to accept the payment of Neymar's buyout clause. The French Football League (LFP) released a statement shortly after the rejection to voice their dismay at La Liga's decision. 


The statement, which was published on the LFP's official website, read: "The LFP expresses surprise and doesn't understand La Liga's refusal to simply accept the buyout clause of the player Neymar.

"The LFP asks La Liga to adhere to FIFA rules. The LFP supports Paris Saint-Germain and wishes to see the arrival of Neymar into Ligue 1."


But despite this hiccup, chief football reporter for RMCSport, Mohamed Bouhafsi, has tweeted to confirm that the former Santos man has signed his contract worth up to £515,000-a-week after tax. 

With the French club breaking up the formidable MSN partnership, Barca will now look to replace the 25-year-old with a number of top targets, including Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele. 

