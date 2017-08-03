Steven Gerrard Makes the Joke We're All Thinking as Frank Lampard Joins the BT Sport Punditry Team

Frank Lampard has been announced as a new pundit by BT Sport for the 2017/18 season, and it will mean that he gets to work with some familiar faces.

The sports broadcaster is notable for employing players who haven't long been retired from playing the game, seemingly in a bid to provide a fresh perspective for the watching world.

Among the roster are the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen, Owen Hargreaves, Paul Scholes and one Steven Gerrard, who was the most recent addition to the lineup before Lampard.

A large proportion of social media users spotted the opportunity to make the age-old joke about the midfielders not being able to work as a pair, alluding to their time together on England duty, but Gerrard was quick to poke fun at the situation himself, saying on Instagram: "Great signing for our team @btsport wonder if we can work together because we couldn't play together could we. Welcome to @franklampard."

The duo are club legends of Chelsea and Liverpool and achieved so much in the game, enough to be considered two of the finest to have graced the Premier League - but it is no secret that they simply couldn't be as effective for the Three Lions over the years.

