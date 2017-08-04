Leonardo Bonucci's AC Milan Move Could Still Fall Through Due to Lack of Funds

Leonardo Bonucci's move from Juventus to AC Milan could yet fall apart, after a report claimed that despite the player having already been unveiled, there have been payment complications.

Caciofinanza report that Banco BPM have refused to cover the guarantee for AC Milan's combined €60m moves for Bonucci and Lucas Biglia.





The club from San Siro have been splashing the cash this summer, as Vincenzo Montella attempts to rebuild the fallen giants into both domestic and European contenders.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Part of the overhaul included a double swoop for Bonucci and the Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia. The contracts for both players are yet to be formally agreed which means Bonucci might be unavailable for the opening game of the Serie A season.





Bonucci had been at Juventus for seven seasons winning the Serie A title in six of those seasons. He was also part of the Juventus team that reached the Champions League Finals in 2015 and 2017, losing to Barcelona in Berlin first then Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The 30-year old scored 21 goals in 319 appearances for the Old Lady and was signed by Milan for a fee of €42m.

Bonucci has represented Italy on 70 occasions, scoring 5 goals, including in the Euro 2016 quarter final against Germany. Despite scoring in normal time, Bonucci would miss a penalty as the Azzuri lost 6-5 in a shoot out.





Franck Kessie, Andrea Conti, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ricardo Rodriguez have all arrived at San Siro, but the deals for Bonucci and Lucas Biglia are currently not completed.

Milan supporters will be hoping that Bonucci will be in red and black and join an exciting looking team at San Siro by the time the season starts.