Monaco Set to Try to Lure Contract Rebel Alexis Sanchez Away From Arsenal With £45m Bid

Monaco are set to test Arsene Wenger's promise that Alexis Sanchez will not leave Arsenal this summer with a £45m bid for the Chilean forward.

The Gunners' boss has insisted that he expects the Chilean superstar to see out the final year of his Gunners contract, with the hope that he will sign a new deal before it expires.

However, as reported by The Sun, Ligie 1 champions Monaco are hoping that the fear of losing Sanchez for nothing at the end of 2017/18, will motivate them to sell for a big offer.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The French champions feel they could provide the Chilean with the financial package and challenge ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer. Monaco could also use midfielder Thomas Lemar - a player who Arsenal have been chasing all summer - as a bargaining tool in negotiations.

Sanchez has ben an Arsenal player since July 2014, when the North London club paid Barcelona £32m for his services. He became an instant hit with the Gunners faithful, scoring 25 goals in his first season. That included two goals in the FA Cup semi final against Reading before scoring in the Wembley Final against Aston Villa, which Arsenal won 4-0.

He followed that up with 17 goals in 2015-16 before netting 30 times in 2016-17. He would once again score in the FA Cup Final, opening the scoring in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Chelsea.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Monaco have already collected around £150m in transfer fees over the course of the summer - having lost Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City while Tiemoue Bakayoko signed for Chelsea.

The Champions League semi-finalists squad depletion could yet be more drastic, as teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe is reportedly being targeted by La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are prepared to pay up to £160m for the 18-year old.

Despite Monaco's interest, Arsenal look likely to continue their stubborn approach to Sanchez's situation as they prepare to attempt to get back into the Champions League next season.