VIDEO: Ajax Players Stop Champions League Qualifier for Emotional Appie Nouri Tribute

Ajax players have shown their class after stopping in the 34th minute of their second leg Champions League qualifier against Nice in order to applaud Appie Nouri.

As was heavily reported at the time, early July saw Ajax youngster Nouri suffer permanent brain damage after collapsing on the pitch in a pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen.

The 20-year-old suffered cardiac arrhythmias as a result of his collapse, which led to 'serious and permanent brain damage'. Ajax later tweeted out of the devastating news, saying: “Ajax are deeply saddened by the news that Appie Nouri has been diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time. (2/2)#StayStrongAppie — AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) July 13, 2017

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones in this difficult time.”

And now, after tremendous support for the player, the Ajax players paid real tribute to him by stopping their match against Nice in order to applaud Nouri.

Ajax players stop the game to join the crowd's applause for Appie Nouri. Class #Ajax #staystrongappie pic.twitter.com/8QmrIxMFhM — Andrew Gibney (@Gibney_A) August 2, 2017

The actions of the Ajax players overshadowed an otherwise disappointing night for the Dutch giants, as they were knocked out of the Champions League.

Despite the tie ending on a 3-3 draw over both legs, Nice's two away goals to Ajax's one meant that the Ligue 1 outfit proceeded to the next stage, leaving Ajax to join compatriots PSV in being dismissed from Europe's most prestigious competition before it even began.

Meanwhile, Nice head into the final stage of qualifying for the Champions League, where they will face either Sevilla, Liverpool, Napoli, CSKA Moscow or Sporting CP.

While Ajax will be disappointed at not reaching the Champions League for this coming season, not all hope is lost of continental football this term, as they now enter the qualifying stages for the Europa League.