Soccer

VIDEO: Radja Nainggolan Pies Off Fan Following Request to Sign Juventus Shirt in United States

90Min
an hour ago

Following a pre-season match with Juventus as part of the International Champions Cup, Radja Nainggolan was asked to sign a Juventus fan's shirt, which he gracefully declined. 

Amidst a summer of transfer speculation linking the Belgian away from Roma, the Belgian opted not to add fuel to the fire by declining the fan despite his pleading. 

Recently signing a four-year deal with Roma, this ended all speculation of a move away, with increased interest from the Old Lady and Premier League clubs alike. The new deal was met with a sigh of relief from all Roma fans, as Nainggolan is easily one of their best players.

He posed for photos and scribbled signatures for almost all of the Roma fans that eagerly awaited his arrival following a training session in Boston. Yet Nainggolan refused to sign the Juventus shirt, saying: "How could I sign that?"

The fan persisted, stating he just loved soccer, yet Nainggolan retorted: "You love soccer but the wrong team my friend. Juve's at the other university." 

His undeniable loyalty to Roma was displayed in this moment, and you have to give credit to the Roma player for sticking to his guns despite the Juventus fan's desperation.

