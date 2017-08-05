Soccer

Ex-Liverpool Striker Tips Premier League New Boy to Claim This Season's Golden Boot

an hour ago

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has tipped Arsenal's record signing Alexandre Lacazette to win the Premier League golden boot this season - crediting the amount of opportunities his teammates will create for the Gunners new boy.

According to Squawka, Lacazette's shot accuracy in Ligue 1 was the highest of any player in Europe's top five leagues last season - being on target with an impressive 65% of his efforts.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

And as a result, Owen claims that Lacazette will win this season's golden boot, beating the likes of Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku to the trophy.

“Alexandre Lacazette is a proven goalscorer," Owen told the Premier League's official website when asked who will win the golden boot.

“He had the highest chance conversion rate in Europe’s top five leagues last season and Arsenal create plenty of chances, so he should get plenty of opportunities.”

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

With Mesut Ozil behind Lacazette, Arsenal fans could be forgiven for becoming extremely excited about their team's chances in the league this season.

However, with proven Premier League goalscorers to compete against such as Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero and Romelu Lukaku, Lacazette will have a big job on his hands to win the golden boot.

Lacazette's chances may also hinge on the future of Alexis Sanchez, which seems to be coming to a conclusion.

Having returned to training with Arsenal, Sanchez seems to have calmed his determination to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer after Arsene Wenger remained adamant that the Chilean would stay in north London. 

However, there's still a few weeks to go before the window slams shut, and anything could happen.

