PHOTO: PSG Forward Neymar Leaves Touching Message to Former Team Mates on Social Media

Earlier this week Brazil winger Neymar moved to French giants PSG when they smashed the transfer record after paying a staggering €222m for the forward.

Following the departure of Neymar from Barcelona, the 25-year-old took to Instagram to say thank you to his teammates at the Camp Nou - Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in particular.





"Brothers, I wish all the best to you, thank you for all these years of happiness and learning. I’m complete for having played with you."

Neymar wrote a personal message to Lionel Messi to thank him for the times they shared and for everything he learned from the Argentine forward.

"One of the reasons I went to Barcelona was to play with you @leomessi because I wanted to play with my idol and the best I've seen play football. I thank you for all the love you showed me and everything I learned watching you from up close... I'm your fan and will always admire you."

Luis Suarez made up the three attackers at Barcelona and Neymar also wanted to thank him and wish him all the best for the future.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

"‘Gordo’ @luissuarez9 came to Barcelona bringing a lot of happiness and bringing us together even more, who would have thought that 3 players from south america would get along. I've learned a lot of things from you and the biggest of them was to hit it first time. I wish you all the best. I love you and I'll miss you, mainly playing basketball."

The PSG winger then went on to thank the rest of the Barcelona players for always being at his side during his time in Spain after a dream move from Brazil.

"I would also like to thank all my teammates that I had all these years. I came to Barcelona as a 'dreaming boy' who wanted to learn with you and today I leave as a proud man for having you at my side all these years! I hope that you never lose the humility that you've got and always be happy! We're together! And the rest?... it's history!"