Tottenham Flop Looks Set to Join Turkish Club on Loan in Hope of Rekindling Stuttering Career

Tottenham are reportedly close to loaning French flop Moussa Sissoko to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor in a deal that is to be set in place to get the winger's career back on track.

Sissoko has had a torrid time in north London ever since his switch from Newcastle, and now, according to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, lengthy talks between Spurs and Trabzonspor have resulted in a loan agreement for the 27-year-old.

Talks between the two sides had been ongoing for a while before a deal was struck, with the Turkish side's president Muharrem Usta previously commenting on the situation:

“We are in talks with Moussa Sissoko,” Usta said, according to Turkish-Football.

“He is a very important player, Tottenham paid £35m for him.

“He didn’t live up to expectations last season but this can happen in football.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

“We want to loan him and get his career back on track.

“Obviously Tottenham do not want to give up on a player they paid that kind of money for but we will see.”

Trabzonspor are said to be in the hunt for a marquee signing in order to celebrate their 50th year as a club, and Sissoko might be persuaded to join them for a year with the allure of promised game time - something he will be desperate for given the upcoming 2018 World Cup.

While Tottenham will be somewhat pleased to have sorted out Sissoko's immediate future, this does mean that next summer a big decision will have to be made over the wide man.

At 28, it will be make or break for Sissoko at Spurs, and the club might have to sell for significantly less than what they previously paid for him.