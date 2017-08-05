Soccer

Tottenham Flop Looks Set to Join Turkish Club on Loan in Hope of Rekindling Stuttering Career

90Min
an hour ago

Tottenham are reportedly close to loaning French flop Moussa Sissoko to Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor in a deal that is to be set in place to get the winger's career back on track.

Sissoko has had a torrid time in north London ever since his switch from Newcastle, and now, according to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, lengthy talks between Spurs and Trabzonspor have resulted in a loan agreement for the 27-year-old.

FBL-WC2018-FRA-PAR-FRIENDLY

Talks between the two sides had been ongoing for a while before a deal was struck, with the Turkish side's president Muharrem Usta previously commenting on the situation:

“We are in talks with Moussa Sissoko,” Usta said, according to Turkish-Football.

“He is a very important player, Tottenham paid £35m for him.

“He didn’t live up to expectations last season but this can happen in football.

ISAAC LAWRENCE/GettyImages

“We want to loan him and get his career back on track.

“Obviously Tottenham do not want to give up on a player they paid that kind of money for but we will see.”

Trabzonspor are said to be in the hunt for a marquee signing in order to celebrate their 50th year as a club, and Sissoko might be persuaded to join them for a year with the allure of promised game time - something he will be desperate for given the upcoming 2018 World Cup.

While Tottenham will be somewhat pleased to have sorted out Sissoko's immediate future, this does mean that next summer a big decision will have to be made over the wide man. 

At 28, it will be make or break for Sissoko at Spurs, and the club might have to sell for significantly less than what they previously paid for him.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters