Antonio Conte Concedes Final Decision Regarding Hazard's Future Lies 'With the Club'

an hour ago

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that the "final decision" on the future of Eden Hazard is out of his hands.

The Belgian winger has been a long-term target of Real Madrid, and is now believed to be interesting Barcelona following their €222m sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Conte has stressed the importance of keeping a player of Hazard's quality, but claimed he will have no say if Chelsea opt to cash in.

“I expect Eden to play with Chelsea," the Italian coach said, quoted by the Mirror. "But I wouldn’t know a value.

“At the moment, we are trying to improve our squad. It’s not the right moment to lose a player – any players.

“I have great consideration for this player. He is a top player. But I’m the coach. I can give my opinion but the final decision is with the club.”

Conte appears to be growing increasingly frustrated with Chelsea's transfer activity this summer, bemoaning the lack of strength in depth in his squad.

And asked about the sale of midfielder Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, he said: "You will have to ask the club about this."

The Blues still have money to spend before the window shuts at the end of the month, but Conte has insisted that it should be used to bring in a number of players.

“Now would not be the right moment for Chelsea to spend all of that money on one player," he added. “We need a lot of players and it is important to divide this money for them.”

