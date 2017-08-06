Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Defending Premier League champion Chelsea and FA Cup winner Arsenal square off in Sunday’s Community Shield.

The annual trophy match kicks off the English season as always, with two huge clubs looking to make a statement.

Chelsea spent big this summer, adding Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger, among others. Arsenal has managed to hold onto key players including Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin, and most notably added Alexandre Lacazette to lead the forward line.

The two sides meet in a rematch of last season’s FA Cup final. Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, August 6, 9 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.