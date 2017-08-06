Soccer

How to Watch the Community Shield: Arsenal vs. Chelsea Live Stream, TV

0:45 | Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
Jeremy Woo
an hour ago

Defending Premier League champion Chelsea and FA Cup winner Arsenal square off in Sunday’s Community Shield.

The annual trophy match kicks off the English season as always, with two huge clubs looking to make a statement.

Chelsea spent big this summer, adding Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger, among others. Arsenal has managed to hold onto key players including Alexis Sanchez and Hector Bellerin, and most notably added Alexandre Lacazette to lead the forward line.

The two sides meet in a rematch of last season’s FA Cup final. Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Sunday, August 6, 9 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters