Dani Alves Reveals Exactly Why He Left Italian Giants Juventus for PSG

an hour ago

Brazilian defender Dani Alves has somewhat opened up on the reasons he made the decision to leave Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Alves, a Champions League winner with Barcelona, watched helplessly on as his Juve team crumbled at the hands of Real Madrid in this year's final.

He has since swapped teams, signing with the French side despite heavy links to Manchester City.

Reports claim that it was Neymar who asked his compatriot to join PSG, as he had plans to meet up with him there. And according to Journalist Alessandro Alciato - whose Twitter account is verified, be there any concerns - the player was unhappy with life in Italy because Juve's style didn't match his own.

Alves is quoted by Alciato as saying: "They don't take risks. They did not understand my way of playing, I wasn't happy."

As unhappy as he may have been, he did enjoy domestic success with the Serie A side, helping them win the league title and Coppa Italia.

It will be an interesting to see how things pan out alongside Neymar at PSG.

