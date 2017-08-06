PHOTO: Buffon Sends Classy Farewell Message to Legendary Sprinter Usain Bolt Following Retirement

Saturday night didn't quite go to plan for legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican was supposed to waltz home in the 100m at the World Championships but finished third behind winner Justin Gatlin and runner-up Christian Coleman, bowing out of athletics with a bronze medal.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Tributes have poured in throughout the world of sport and classy Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, a man who may well retire himself after the upcoming 2017-18 season, sent a message which has warmed the hearts of athletics and football fans.

He posted on Instagram: "Every story has its end. And when the beginning is extraordinary, the end has to be one to remember. The fastest man of all times, the lightning of athletics retires. Inevitable.









"And yet incredible. As it has been his entire career. But in life you never really stop running. You just do it on a different track. So keep on running Lightning Bolt. While the world still tries to reach you. . . . ."

Buffon is expected to hang up his boots and gloves after the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a career spanning more than 22 years and over 800 club appearances.