Soccer

PHOTO: Buffon Sends Classy Farewell Message to Legendary Sprinter Usain Bolt Following Retirement

90Min
an hour ago

Saturday night didn't quite go to plan for legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

The Jamaican was supposed to waltz home in the 100m at the World Championships but finished third behind winner Justin Gatlin and runner-up Christian Coleman, bowing out of athletics with a bronze medal.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Tributes have poured in throughout the world of sport and classy Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, a man who may well retire himself after the upcoming 2017-18 season, sent a message which has warmed the hearts of athletics and football fans.

He posted on Instagram: "Every story has its end. And when the beginning is extraordinary, the end has to be one to remember. The fastest man of all times, the lightning of athletics retires. Inevitable. 

Every story has its end. And when the beginning is extraordinary, the end has to be one to remember. The fastest man of all times, the lightning of athletics retires. Inevitable. And yet incredible. As it has been his entire career. But in life you never really stop running. You just do it on a different track. So keep on running Lightning Bolt. While the world still tries to reach you. . . . . Ogni inizio ha anche una fine. E quando l'inizio è straordinario, la fine non può che essere memorabile. L'uomo più veloce di tutti i tempi, il fulmine dell'atletica si ritira. Inevitabile. Ma al tempo stesso incredibile. Come tutta la sua carriera. Ma nella vita non si smette mai di correre. Si cambia solo pista. Quindi continua a correre Lightning #Bolt. Mentre il mondo continuerà a provare a raggiungerti.

A post shared by Gianluigi Buffon (@gianluigibuffon) on



"And yet incredible. As it has been his entire career. But in life you never really stop running. You just do it on a different track. So keep on running Lightning Bolt. While the world still tries to reach you. . . . ."

Buffon is expected to hang up his boots and gloves after the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a career spanning more than 22 years and over 800 club appearances.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters