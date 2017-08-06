Real Madrid Player Reportedly Open to Playing for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United
Newcastle United have had a slow summer in the transfer window with the only the likes of Mikel Merino and Jacob Murphy arriving on Tyneside.
Still in need of a forward, Rafa Benitez has had his eyes set on Angel Correa and Joselu but will be pleased to hear that the possibility of signing a player from his former team might have increased.
According to Don Balon, Real Madrid striker Lucas Vazquez is open to joining Benitez at Newcastle United following the rumours that the La Liga champions have shown a keen interest in Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.
Benitez is looking to strengthen the Magpies' attack with the new Premier League season around the corner and Vazquez is without a doubt the best option the Spaniard could go for.
The player himself is looking for regular game time as it seems highly unlikely that Los Blancos will use him considering the strong attack they already possess.
A move to Newcastle will allow Vazquez to develop with regular starts in time for a selection in the Spanish national team come 2018, ahead of the World Cup in Russia.
Statistics show that the 26-year-old only managed to score two goals in 33 appearances for Madrid last season but with a total of 42 chances created.
If Newcastle are looking to avoid relegation battle this season, they will need to secure a reliable goalscorer of Vazquez's stature.