Real Madrid Player Reportedly Open to Playing for Rafa Benitez at Newcastle United

an hour ago

Newcastle United have had a slow summer in the transfer window with the only the likes of Mikel Merino and Jacob Murphy arriving on Tyneside.

Still in need of a forward, Rafa Benitez has had his eyes set on Angel Correa and Joselu but will be pleased to hear that the possibility of signing a player from his former team might have increased.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid striker Lucas Vazquez is open to joining Benitez at Newcastle United following the rumours that the La Liga champions have shown a keen interest in Monaco's Kylian Mbappe. 

Benitez is looking to strengthen the Magpies' attack with the new Premier League season around the corner and Vazquez is without a doubt the best option the Spaniard could go for.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The player himself is looking for regular game time as it seems highly unlikely that Los Blancos will use him considering the strong attack they already possess.

A move to Newcastle will allow Vazquez to develop with regular starts in time for a selection in the Spanish national team come 2018, ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Statistics show that the 26-year-old only managed to score two goals in 33 appearances for Madrid last season but with a total of 42 chances created.

If Newcastle are looking to avoid relegation battle this season, they will need to secure a reliable goalscorer of Vazquez's stature.

