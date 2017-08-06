Spurs Fans Stunned by Moussa Sissoko's Surprisingly Good Performance Against Juventus
It would be safe to say that France international Moussa Sissoko didn't live up to the hype last season after leaving Newcastle for Tottenham Hotspur.
Many fans were calling for the player to be sold by the time the campaign was over, despite Spurs' impressive second-placed finish. But a few of them are changing their tune after watching the midfielder's performances against Juventus in pre-season action on Saturday.
Moussa Sissoko almost doubles up the lead but hits the post! @SpursOfficial ⚽️⚽️#THFC 1-0 Juve⚽️⚽️ good shot #COYS #SpursJuve #TottenhamJuve pic.twitter.com/x1hTdTPaUb— Med Goha (@Med_Goha) August 5, 2017
A few reaction tweets come next. But be warned, the optimism is infectious.
The year is 2027. Moussa Sissoko has just won his 10th consecutive Ballon D'Or. Meanwhile, Dybala is playing for Godoy Cruz in Argentina.— Guido (@UnruIIi) August 5, 2017
Need my drug. Need Sissoko to stay.— N'Straits (@DierStraits_) August 5, 2017
What a performance. Exciting times to be a Moussa Sissoko fan.— The COYS Boys (@thecoysboys) August 5, 2017
That's sissoko's good game of the season gone before it's even started then https://t.co/fkdWu2ned9— Cearon O'Flynn (@cearonoflynn) August 5, 2017
Sissoko playing for his freedom— Ricky Tan from RH2🎏 (@PapiGrego) August 5, 2017
Sissoko smashing it against Juventus. Epic trolling. #COYS— Will 🐝 (@WillMcHoebag) August 5, 2017
Possibly the reason Mauricio Pochettino isn't too fussed over transfers?