Transfer ITKer Jim White Confirms Chelsea Interest in Virgil van Dijk and Leicester's Drinkwater

It is no secret this summer that Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is a top transfer target for many clubs - Liverpool and Chelsea in particular.

And according to legendary sports broadcaster Jim White, Conte isn't just messing about, but is seriously keen on Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater as well as the Dutchman.

Top source reveals @ChelseaFC boss Antonio Conte wants Virgil van Dijk and is big admirer of Danny Drinkwater. — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 5, 2017

Reports suggests that Chelsea are moving closer to striking up a deal for Drinkwater as rumours surface that he wants the move to Stamford Bridge and is ready to tell Leicester he wants to leave.

Chelsea have recently sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United and will be looking for a replacement for the holding midfielder. Drinkwater could be the perfect fit for the Blues with his box-to-box abilities and the talent he has with the ball at his feet.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It is suggested that Conte is willing to splash out £27m on the 27-year-old in an attempt to lure him away from the Foxes.

However, whether Leicester are willing to let him leave is another matter. They struggled in their title defence last season after losing Kante to the Premier League champions and another midfielder leaving the club would only makes matters worse for the club.

Time will tell whether Chelsea are able to secure Van Dijk from Southampton ahead of the very keen Liverpool and also whether Leicester City are willing to sell one of their prize assets in Drinkwater.