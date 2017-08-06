Soccer

Transfer ITKer Jim White Confirms Chelsea Interest in Virgil van Dijk and Leicester's Drinkwater

90Min
an hour ago

It is no secret this summer that Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is a top transfer target for many clubs - Liverpool and Chelsea in particular.

And according to legendary sports broadcaster Jim White, Conte isn't just messing about, but is seriously keen on Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater as well as the Dutchman.

Reports suggests that Chelsea are moving closer to striking up a deal for Drinkwater as rumours surface that he wants the move to Stamford Bridge and is ready to tell Leicester he wants to leave.

Chelsea have recently sold Nemanja Matic to Manchester United and will be looking for a replacement for the holding midfielder. Drinkwater could be the perfect fit for the Blues with his box-to-box abilities and the talent he has with the ball at his feet.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

It is suggested that Conte is willing to splash out £27m on the 27-year-old in an attempt to lure him away from the Foxes. 

However, whether Leicester are willing to let him leave is another matter. They struggled in their title defence last season after losing Kante to the Premier League champions and another midfielder leaving the club would only makes matters worse for the club.

Time will tell whether Chelsea are able to secure Van Dijk from Southampton ahead of the very keen Liverpool and also whether Leicester City are willing to sell one of their prize assets in Drinkwater.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters